Mysterious wedding dress found on Bridle Road, police searching for owner

More
Police are searching for the owner of the size 4 David's Bridal wedding gown found on Bridle Road in Billerica, Massachusetts.
0:37 | 04/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mysterious wedding dress found on Bridle Road, police searching for owner

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46934840,"title":"Mysterious wedding dress found on Bridle Road, police searching for owner","duration":"0:37","description":"Police are searching for the owner of the size 4 David's Bridal wedding gown found on Bridle Road in Billerica, Massachusetts.","url":"/GMA/video/mysterious-wedding-dress-found-bridle-road-police-searching-46934840","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.