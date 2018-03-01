-
Now Playing: 2 police officers were shot inside a club in western Tennessee
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for 2 sisters missing from Austin, Texas
-
Now Playing: Dietitian tips to stay on course with New Year's resolutions
-
Now Playing: Health tips to safely participate in Dry January
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin discusses season 3 of 'Match Game'
-
Now Playing: 'Grown-ish' star talks new show and similarities to her real life
-
Now Playing: Justin Timberlake announces new album, 'Man of the Woods'
-
Now Playing: How to develop a safe workout routine this year
-
Now Playing: Best diets for 2018 from US News and World Report
-
Now Playing: Consumers expected to break record on 'National Returns Day'
-
Now Playing: DJ Khaled joins Weight Watchers
-
Now Playing: Nationwide Amber Alert issued for sisters
-
Now Playing: YouTube star under fire issues emotional apology
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to grow
-
Now Playing: Suspect in deadly swatting accident due in court
-
Now Playing: Senior GOP senator announces retirement
-
Now Playing: Trump attacks Justice Department, more in Twitter outburst
-
Now Playing: Trump taunts North Korea with nuclear button tweet
-
Now Playing: Airlines brace for major winter storm
-
Now Playing: Cold front blasts through Georgia, Florida