Transcript for Nationwide Amber Alert issued for sisters

nationwide amber alert. Authorities now searching for two Texas sisters who went missing after their mother was found dead in their home. Police believe the girls could be with the mom's roommate who is now being called a person of interest in the investigation. That's him right there. And ABC's Marcus Moore is tracking the case from Dallas. Good morning, Marcus. Reporter: Well, George, investigators are chasing down leads for any sign of where these two little girls could be and have been missing for days and as you know police believe they're with a man who a person of interest in their mother's death. Overtight a multistate manhunt for 7-year-old luluvioletta bandera-magret and her sister Lilly Griffith. Our focus is bringing the two girls home safe. Reporter: Police issuing an amber alert asking for the public's help to find them who they believe is with Terry Allen miles would lived with their mother in Round Rock, Texas, in Austin. He may be traveling with the girls in this gray car. Police say they initially thought miles was heading to Louisiana but tips leading authorities to the other side of the country with possible sightings in New Mexico and Colorado. We believe they are not with Terry Allen miles willingly. They were calledo bates' home twice when a co-worker and boyfriend suspected something was wrong. I'm glad that my kids and wife were here. Her body was found the next day. This morning her daughters nowhere to be found. Authorities calling her death suspicious. It's our neighbor. It's the holidays and, you know, you want to feel safe in your neighborhood and with your kids and everybody and just to hear something like this is very devastating. Reporter: This morning the hospital where she worked grieving the loss saying, quote, we will carry on her legacy by doing what she loved, caring for our community. Louisiana police tell ABC news this morning that back in 2011 miles was charged with attempted murder after the alleged beating of his then girlfriend. Those charges were later dropped and this morning the community hopes the girls will be returned home soon. We sure do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.