NBA stars help repair tornado damage in New Orleans

Fans are looking forward to the NBA All-Star game while the players are focusing on more than just the game.
2:18 | 02/18/17

Transcript for NBA stars help repair tornado damage in New Orleans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

