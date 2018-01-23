Transcript for Neil Diamond to quit touring, citing Parkinson's

But first to our "Gma" cover story, Neil diamond making that very personal announcement overnight saying he is retiring from touring as he battles Parkinson's disease but also saying this is not good-bye. ??? Play it now play it now my baby ??? ??? crackling rose. Reporter: Overnight the legendaryh musician known for rousing hits -- ??? sweet Caroline ??? ??? good times never seemed so good ??? Reporter: Over 50 years of shows with his legions of fans. ??? Everywhere around the world ??? ??? they coming to America ??? Reporter: Announcing late Monday night that those concerts are coming to an end. The rock & roll hall of famer revealing he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease forcing him to say good-bye to the stage and call off the final leg of his 50th anniversary tour. It's the high point of an entertainer's career when you get up on stage. Reporter: Diamond writing it is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years. The 76-year-old singer says he's not quite ready to become a solitary man just yet vowing to remain active in writing and recording music for a long time to come. ??? As long as I can have here with me ??? ??? I'd much rather be forever in blue jeans yeah ??? Reporter: Saying the disease made it difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis while also thanking his fans. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. Other music great Barry manilow tweeting, I'm righting for you, Neil. Fight on from another Brooklyn boy. He has 18 platinum certified albums and millions of fans around the world. ??? Cracklein' rose ??? His current tour set to expand to New Zealand and will celebrate his 77th birthday tomorrow. We were all singing along to all of his -- 50 years of touring is remarkable. And hopefully more to come if he's hitting the recording studio. Play "Sweet Caroline," everybody joins in. Ba, ba, ba. I won't even attempt to attempt it. Thank you very much for that.

