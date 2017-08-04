Transcript for Neil Gorsuch confirmed as Supreme Court Justice

Now to the major headline from the supreme court. The senate using the nuclear option to confirm president trump's nominee Neil Gorsuch on Friday. ABC's Gloria Riviera joins us with more on what turned out to be a bitter partisan battle. Good morning, Gloria. Reporter: That's right. Justice Gorsuch will get right to work poised to have an immediate impact as the supreme court hears oral arguments on major issues such as the separation of church and state and rights for same-sex couples. The nomination of Neil M. Gorsuch of Colorado to be an associate justice of the supreme court of the United States is confirmed. Reporter: That gavel slam marks a huge political first. Confirming a supreme court nominee with just a simple majority vote. 54 yeas to 45 nays. Neil Gorsuch's confirmation, the first major win for the trump administration with congress but the Democrats did not go down without a fightfuling filibustering the nomination prompting them to invoke the nuclear option. I believe it will make this body a more partisan place. It doesn't have to be this way. But today is a new day. Reporter: The new rule change now means all presidential nominees for executive branch positions and the federal courts now need only a simple majority vote. Judge Gorsuch now nils the conservative seat left vacant by the death of justice Antonin Scalia restoring the court's previous balance, four conservatives, four liberals and justice Anthony Kennedy as the swing vote. In a statement, president trump congratulated justice Gorsuch and praised the confirmation process for being transparent and accessible. Gorsuch will be sworn in Monday. Paula, Dan. Big victory for the trump administration. Gloria Riviera, thank you very much. On any other morning this would be the big lead story. There's so much going on. Absolutely. Tells you a lot about the times in which we're living.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.