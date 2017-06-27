Transcript for Nick Carter says his 'Boy Band' contestants can 'sing their butts off'

mission to find the next big star, the boy band, if you will will on "Boy band," excited about this show. Love this idea and you say there's some real talent out there. Absolutely. I mean, we started with 30 of the most talented boys from across the country. We dwindled them down to about 18 and separated them into three groups and now to the point where they're going to have to perform as a group each week now we got three episodes of the first one had already aired but it's going to be so exciting because you never know what it's going to be like. This is why the show is different. You can take -- as architects we take some of the boys out and put them in another group. What if you see something in one -- Exactly. The stories of these guys. These kids come from all over the place, you know what I mean and it's absolutely amazing. I can't wait for people to really get -- dive into the show. It's a big tank. You're not alone in creating the next big boy band. You have the spice girls, Emma Bunton and timbaland and what ingredients does it take to make a band like you were in. I mean, honestly I've been in the game for like 24 years with my band and obviously we're out in Vegas and things are going really well. Congratulations. Thank you very much. Yeah, and things are going really well for us. Not got renewed. We just got renewed. We have shows on sale in November and then February and another 52 shows so doing a whole new album, as well, with rca and another single anyways so going back to what you were saying, yeah, no, sorry. The question again. I got caught up in it. I was just saying that you must know you and Emma and timbalandust know it's like a great recipe. You need a little bit of this, a dash of that. What does it take. Communication, honestly. One of the things I'm focusing on we put the right group together where they work, you know what I mean. You never really know, there's been groups out there that have actually started and just disbanded so I want to find the star power. I want to see do they have that thing when you look at them when they perform obviously they have to have the talent and they can sing their butts off. These are really, really talented guys. And charisma. Star quality. That thing you want to look at and focus on can they move? You know what I mean. I come from that old school mentality of my boyened bas it's about a show. You know, it's about the performance. You know what I mean so all those things together. I think timbaland and Emma and I will be able to do it we have an amazing chemistry. I love it. Sounds good, right? You can watch it happen, "Boy band" airing on ABC Thursdays 8:00 P.M. Eastern.

