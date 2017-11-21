Transcript for Ninety animal shelters partner up to offer free adoptions over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Good morning, everybody. Great to see you all. So as we said these are all little friends needing a home. A little pup news in honor of the pawlidayz with a p-a-w. They're teaming up on black Friday this weekend offering doggie door busters talking free adoptions for those approved and doing this all over the country so if you're not in the New York area listen up. This is at a 90 participating shelter partners nationwide. These furry friends have been through a ton. So many cat, so many dogs rescued from hurricanes, another natural disasters in Houston, in Florida, Puerto Rico and virgin Islands, guys. These dogs and cats came from those areas, we thank north shore animal league for everything they do. Remember, if you rescue you actually are saving not one but two live, the one you bring home and the one you make room for at shelters like north shore and other no kill shelters. So to learn more about the home for the pawlidayz event just go to animalleague.org and if you guys are interested in any of these fellows let us know by the end of the show. I got a lover right here. I got a lover right here. Let me say we did actually -- we chose your dog for its size. You got -- Size appropriate. Little tail going. So cute. Do you -- can we keep holding them. Eating the Mike. But, you know, amber and I adopted from north shore, little man Lucas and wonderful to work with. You not only save this life -- Not one by two, may baby Lucy plus my other -- I know. Please help me not take these home and you take them home. Up next let's get to music news, if you will with our three or four assistants here. Taylor Swift's new gummies number one on the charts slipping a little on another list the highest earning many woman in music. This year it's Beyonce. Good year for the queen. A really good year. "Forbes" said she earned $105 million thanks to "Lemonade" and "Formation" world tour. Taylor Swift slipped to third slipping well bebehind Adele and keep in mind, though, Taylor is a winner, right? Has the number one album this year with "Reputation." So her represent take as a big earner will likely remain intact on next year's list. This is not easy, by the way, I would like to say I have proven that I can walk and chew gum. I know? And do "Pop news" and hold a puppy. Finally -- You have a calm puppy over there. I got a rascal.

