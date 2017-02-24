NJ woman reacts to $2 million lottery win

Jessica Macarone, of South Bound Brook, New Jersey, said, "You're kidding me," when told she was a lottery winner.
0:47 | 02/24/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for NJ woman reacts to $2 million lottery win
And finally on this Friday a New Jersey woman's dream coming true when she went back to the store to check her powerball numbers cameras are rolling. When she found out that she had a wide net two million dollars take a lesson. Then. You some two million. You can eat does Israel. It was indeed every L they are not getting her she matched five numbers not including the powerball but she spent. An extra dollar for the power play option which doubled her winning so the moral of the story guy that actually I don't know what the moral of the story in the congratulations to her. Two million dollars with regulation.

