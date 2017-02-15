Transcript for Nokia bringing back their popular cellphone from 2000

here with us on this Wednesday morning and Demetrius is here with us. Last week -- Yes. George has a little bit of a cold. So be on standby in case we need you again. I am going to start us out. Name that tune. Everybody listen. ??? Oh, yes. The phone. You're the only one that recognizes it. It's the old Nokia, the old flip phone. I wish we had one to show you. The reason we're playing that, it's coming back. Is it really? Yes. The battery lasted a long time. Kind of instructable. All the things -- That we complain about now they don't last -- There it is right now. You drop it, you have to replace the glass. That thing you could do anything. They're bringing it back. Bringing it back. Yeah. Is there a camera on it? It's a phone. It's a phone. -- No. I'm asking for everybody else. Because everyone wants to take a selfie and all that now. I miss my blackberry. I loved the blackberry, so easy to type on. That was my favorite actually. What else would you like them to bring back? VCR? The what? The raizrrazr. You thought you were something when you had the razr. What is something you'd like to see come back. I like the VCR. Really? Really. Yes, I do. Tapes clogging up -- I miss going to blockbuster. I enjoyed that process. That was fun. I liked going through the aisles. Yeah. Searching for a film. Now you just download it. It's all so simple. You don't want an eight-track. Do you have one? No. I used to, though. But it was funny because -- The wheels. You had to keep riding around in the car. There was no -- no, you had to keep riding -- There was no rewind. No, not back to a particular song. You could rewind it back to a section but to the to the particular song. That's funny. Not many kids at home are going, what's an eight-track? You know what we sound like, back in my day. Yes. You know, I miss jheri curls. I miss a good jheri curl back in the day. Please tell me we have a picture. No. I never really had a jheri curl. Did you have real big hair? Whoa. This is not a wig. You know, I had a little bit of a fro and in college I had new addition was big and Bobby brown and had the high top kid 'N play. And then they had -- George is laughing at me so I had all these different hairstyles. A little curl on top and couches with plastic on them. You needed it with the jheri curl. The activator. Oh, look. They had a picture of it. Back down memory lane. Oh, yeah, right there. Remember those hot summer days. You go to your grandmother's house, sweat. So much fun. You know, okay. We're going to move on from that and we're going to go to our next guest who stars in the highly anticipated HBO show "Big little lies." Please welcome the extremely talented shailene Woodley. Come on out, shailene. Hey. Hey. How are you doing, beautiful? I'm great. How are you? I'm great. Nice to have you here. Just want to say hello. Welcome back. So happy to see you. Love having you here. You look fantastic. I love it. Thank you. So nice. And this is a morning show and I hear that you used to have a very enthusiastic like wake-up call. Yeah, I did. You know, back in the day I use -- I was on this TV show where you guys can relate where you have to wake up at like 3:30 A.M. To get to work and so I had to sort of fake it till I make it -- made it and wake up every day and be like good morning, good morning. Trick myself into loving waking up. Yeah, it works until it stops working. Tell us about this working with Nicole kidman, Reese Witherspoon. Oh, it was so boring, you know. Yeah. It was amazing. They're -- the thing about Nicole and Reese have been in this industry for so long and they actually genuinely still love acting and still love what they do to the point where they're producing their own content and they're creating their own projects and that's how this show came about. It was a book that Reese fell in love with and she wanted to explore the inner psyche of women which you don't really see in cinema or television. So I just feel really inspired to have learned a lot interest them. Can you share with us what "Big little lies" means? Yes, there is a lot of really big lies that are littered throughout the show. It's about a group of mothers who come together via their first grade children and you get to explore the relationship dynamics between moms and their spouse, moms and their children, moms and other moms, which I don't -- Let's see a little bit. Your character is new in town and your neighbors are trying to find things out. Easy. He's not in the picture. He's actually never in the picture. We weren't together. Really? Where did you move here from. Santa Cruz. I was up there with my parents. You know she does part-time bookkeeping as well. Isn't that great. I work at the theater. Whenever we go into production we hire freelance accountants. I'll ask if they have anything for you. You're so nice. Thank you. It's Monterey. We pound people with nice. To death. Oh, I can just sense it. The tension. And to work with those two, they speak so highly of you and Nicole recently said this in this month's "Elle" talking about you if she doesn't believe in something she says so. I could probably have learned from that at her age. I don't think I stood up for myself in the same way she does. This is from Nicole kidman saying this about you. So, it's funny. We had lots of conversations because of the intergenerations in the show and Reese and Nicole and Laura Dern and how they said when they were our age they don't -- they didn't feel like they could express themselves the way we could and part of the reason why we feel like we are able to, especially publicly is because of the trails they blazed so it was kind of a cool rapport back and forth. It's wonderful to see how you're doing that. You do stand up for what you believe in. Where did that come from? Man, I just don't like injustice. Right? Like we got to say something. I tell you what it's lovely to have you here. Every time I see you make me smile and it's like, good morning, good morning. Bring that happy energy. And you bring it. You know what, everybody, go see "Big little lies" and shailene, it premieres this Sunday on HBO. Looking forward to that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.