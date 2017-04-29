Transcript for North Korea attempts another missile launch

Overnight the president was tweeting about the story that high school transfixed much of this planet, the crises with North Korea. The north Koreans have attempted another missile launch and ABC's Bob woodruff is in Seoul, south Korea covering it all. Good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning. Yes, this missile was launched overnight and clearly this was once again Kim Jong-un flexing his muscles. Despite the growing pressure from both the U.S. And China, today another show of force. This time a short to medium-range missile believed to be a new type, a kn-17, that broke up just minutes after launch, according to U.S. Military officials, it exploded on north Korean soil. President trump treated that the failed launch disrespected the wishes of China and its highly respected president. But trump has also expressed doubt about China's influence over Kim Jong-un who has never met China's president, and there is no indication that that will change. I have a lot of respect and I really like president XI. I don't know that he's going to be able to pull it off. It may have to be a much more difficult ending, to be honest with you. Reporter: On Thursday, trump said anything could happen. There's a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely. Reporter: As for South Korea about the launch, investments reaction this morning. I asked these people what they think about the missiles and North Korea, they say a few words, but what they care about the most is who's going to be the next president in the election on may 9th. The sound in Seoul is just politics, campaigns to win the presidential election ten days from now. Now, south Koreans also told us that it's not really fear, eait's anger. They're angry about what trump said yesterday, $1 billion for the launchers that could stop the north Korean missile. In the newspapers today, here are some of the words in the headlines describing the reaction as bewildered, puzzled, shocked, betrayed and also describing president trump incomprehensible, quote unquote, but no response yet from president trump this morning. Bob woodruff reporting from Seoul this morning. Thank you.

