Transcript for North Korea missile test fails

Now to breaking news overseas. North Korea tried and failed to launch a new missile early this morning. Just days after announcing it tested a new rocket engine amid rising tension over its nuclear threat and Martha Raddatz tracking all the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. The U.S. Had been watching the launchpad carefully and were expecting that test but failed within seconds according to U.S. Pacific command. This is certainly reassuring but only momentarily. North Korea promised an acceleration of its programs. Kim Jong-un had two successful launches which showed significant progress toward his goal of a nuclear tip missile capable of reaching the U.S., George. Martha, we don't know the reason for this failure but there have been recent reports from "New York Times" that Obama administration in order for cyberwarfare to sabotage the launches from the north Korean government. There's been numerous failed attempts largely with their mobile missiles and "The new York Times" did that extensive investigation into which found that over the last few years the Pentagon had stepped up its cyberattacks on the missile program but it is really unclear whether that's the cause of the failures. Martha Raddatz, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.