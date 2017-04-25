North Korea stages 'largest live firing drill' to mark military's 85th anniversary

More
The massive show of force by North Korea comes amid growing tension with the U.S. and fears that North Korea will soon attempt its sixth nuclear missile test.
1:46 | 04/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea stages 'largest live firing drill' to mark military's 85th anniversary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47001734,"title":"North Korea stages 'largest live firing drill' to mark military's 85th anniversary","duration":"1:46","description":"The massive show of force by North Korea comes amid growing tension with the U.S. and fears that North Korea will soon attempt its sixth nuclear missile test.","url":"/GMA/video/north-korea-stages-largest-live-firing-drill-mark-47001734","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.