{"id":51271415,"title":"Notorious cult leader Charles Manson dead at 83","duration":"2:48","description":"Manson, deemed responsible for a murderous rampage in 1969 that left seven people dead, died of natural causes, according to California prison officials.","url":"/GMA/video/notorious-cult-leader-charles-manson-dead-83-51271415","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}