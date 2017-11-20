Notorious cult leader Charles Manson dead at 83

Manson, deemed responsible for a murderous rampage in 1969 that left seven people dead, died of natural causes, according to California prison officials.
2:48 | 11/20/17

Transcript for Notorious cult leader Charles Manson dead at 83

