Transcript for NY AG Eric Schneiderman to crack down on school bus violations

We do. Now to a school bus crackdown trying to prevent drivers from glowing blew red lights. A legal loophole is giving them the free pass with your precious cargo on board and gio Benitez has details. Reporter: Listen, the new York attorney general believes it's happening across the country and wants to put an end to it. School bus after school bus running the red light through busy intersectioned. Just listen to this in two new York counties an investigation found school bus drivers ran through red lights nearly 1500 times. All captured by red light cameras and the A.G. Found that school bus companies are not required to report camera tickets to the DMV which means no legal punishment for driver, still, the organization representing New York school bus companies insists school buses are the safest mode of transportation for students and now the A.G. Hopes new legislation will fill this gap in the law, Michael. Thank you. Just cringe -- makes me cringe to see that. That is a big difference. I told you I was a school bus driver and, man, they were on us and if we had any type of violation, we heard about it. I'll bet. We paid the price for it and rightfully so.

