-
Now Playing: Videos Capture School Bus Drivers Behaving Badly
-
Now Playing: School Bus Drivers Allegedly Caught Running Red Lights and Speeding
-
Now Playing: The best dating app advice from Cosmopolitan magazine
-
Now Playing: 'Facts of Life' star Kim Fields opens up about her powerful new film, 'A Question of Faith'
-
Now Playing: Ron Howard reveals title of Han Solo movie
-
Now Playing: Dylan's Candy Bar celebrates its sweet 16 live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: High school's 'Wizard of Oz' dance routine will blow your ruby red slippers off
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's trainer shows you how to work out like a Supreme Court justice
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Joe Kerry from 'Stranger Things'
-
Now Playing: Olympic gymnast claims sexual assault by team doctor
-
Now Playing: Middle school choir whose 'Rise Up' performance went viral gets surprise from Andra Day
-
Now Playing: 'Facts of Life' star Mindy Cohn reveals her breast cancer battle
-
Now Playing: US hostage rescued from Afghanistan hospitalized
-
Now Playing: NY AG Eric Schneiderman to crack down on school bus violations
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas security guard breaks silence on 'Ellen'
-
Now Playing: David Letterman returns to late-night on 'Kimmel'
-
Now Playing: NFL players, team owners meet amid anthem controversy
-
Now Playing: Teens allegedly break into home, throw party
-
Now Playing: Bob Weinstein accused of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Stock market hits 23K milestone