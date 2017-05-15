Transcript for NY Yankees retire Derek Jeter's number

He deserved a very good tip. Something else last night touching. Derek Jeter, he took his place in history when his famous number 2 was retired at Yankee stadium. There's the baseball superstar surrounded by important women, his mother, sister, wife and baby girl on the way on mother's day and he unveils the plaque right there. He is joining legends like babe Ruth, Joe dimaggio, yogi Berra, amazing group of Yankee legends and in a speech he had this to say about his time as a Yankee. You know, I learned that time flies. Memories fade but family is forever. And I'll be eternally grateful to be a part of the Yankee family so I can't thank you guys enough. Thank you very much. And after the ceremony he threw out the ceremonial first pitch in front of the sold out crowd and he still has it. Yeah. Smell a comeback. Let's hope so.

