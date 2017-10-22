Transcript for NYC pups strut their stuff at the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog parade

??? All right. Time for "Pop news." Adri Adrienne? Already dancing. A heart warming update for Jimmy Kimmel. The host on ABC posting a photo of Billy, who turned 6 months old yesterday. Kimmel saying son Billy is happy and healthy. Expressing gratitude for prayers and well wishes for him and his family. Also thanking children's hospital of Los Angeles and other hospitals for their support. He's opened up publicly about his son's open heart surgery shortly after birth. A big talking point with him on the show. And speaking of health, actress Julia liu louis-dreyfuss' co-workers made a video for her. ??? Cause I am a champion and you're gonna hear me roar ??? Nobody else? Okay. It's hard to sing Katy Perry. I'll be honest. But Tony and Timothy giving their best lip-sync. They're crushing it. And the spin. I love the show. They'r great on the show. I love the dancing. Freestyle. Go ahead, get it. She was tweeting how lucky I am that these bozos have my back. What a moving inoperation to my day. Laughter is great medicine. Great colleagues. Dan this is for you. I know you love your animals. I do. I'm not going to lie. I don't know how many dog owners we have on the set. I have never seen this many dogs in my life if one place. We arrive at park in east village, filled with over 9,000 people. Many of them in costume. It's the 27th year for the Halloween dogma raid. ??? if you're a dog person you might have been at this howling good time. We both love it. He's always dressing up. This is the best day of both of our lives the. Reporter: Sit like Christmas rather than Halloween? Yes. Reporter: Thousands attending the parade, now in its 27th year. Puppies stroll is the cat walk. Tell me something. Did you come all the way here from Dallas, Texas, to participate? I did. This is my third year. I built this in my hotel room. Reporter: Have you ever entered a dog costume contest before? No, this is the first time. We didn't think this many people would be here. We're blown away. Pose for the cameras, please. So cute. Reporter: The park so packed. Still everyone applauding the 2017 champions. The best in show and first place winner is pawline tour bus. Number 275. And there you visit. The winners, the French bulldogs. Very, very New York. They won tickets to see "Hamilton." And the proceeds from the event went towards the Thompkins square park dog run. So many people. Lots of fun. Why are we holding hats? I don't know. You wear Houston or an L.A. Hat. Really? The world series. Houston strong. Who is going to win? L.A. Or Houston? I'm going with Houston. Houston needs it. And, l.a.'s won before. We're at odds again. L.A. In six. L.A. In six? Dan Andry like, okay?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.