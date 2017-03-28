Transcript for Oakland Raiders receive NFL permission for Las Vegas move

You know what, now we go to Las Vegas. The Las Vegas raiders, everybody, yeah, I said it right. The Oakland raiders have received permission from the NFL to move to sin city but they weren't packing their bags just yet. T.J. Holmes, you have more. Stra, the city of Oakland refused to give taxpayer money to build a new stadium for the raiders so you know what happened Vegas stepped in and said we got cash and put $750 million in. Viva Las Vegas. Home to world famous casino, tigers, even Britney spears. And now the city is getting a pro football team. Monday the NFL gave the green light to the Oakland raiders to move to sin city. For years the NFL was concerned putting players and referees too close to a betting culture of the gambling capital would corrupt the game. That opinion appears to be fading. Still a surprise because the NFL had always publicly been against gambling. Reporter: The main reason for the move an outdated stadium. The raiders wanted a new one but Oakland officials say they wouldn't use taxpayer money to build it. We worked very hard and never want to see a relocation of a franchise. Reporter: Las Vegas made them an offer they couldn't refuse. Promising $750 million from a tourist tax to build a new $2 billion stadium. Oakland and the raiders have had a very rocky relationship. The team left Oakland in 1982, came back in 1995 and now they're leaving again. One thing money cannot buy is a loyal fan base. Reporter: But for the football fans of Las Vegas, nothing but excitement. I still can't believe we're -- I'm actually getting my team here in my backyard. Reporter: To your point they're not going for another two years so they'll keep playing in Oakland sew it's like getting a divorce and still having to live in the house with our ex for two years. Ain't going to work. I have no comment on that

