Transcript for Obama, Bush address divisions in the US under Trump

Two former presidents also making headlines this morning. Both George W. Bush and Barack Obama rebuking president trump without mentioning him by name sounding the alarm on the deep divisions they see in our country right now and Mary Bruce is at the white house with the story. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, George. Well, for months president Obama and bush have avoided weighing in on the day to to day politics of the trump administration but now delivering a one-two punch and while neither mentioned the current president directly, they didn't have to. President Obama stepping back into the political spotlight and back into the fray. Our politics just seem so divided and so angry and so nasty. Reporter: At a campaign event overnight in Virginia the former president never uttered the words "Donald Trump" but his target was clear. We have folk who are deliberately trying to make folks angry. To demonize people who have different ideas. To get the base all riled up because it provides a short-term tactical outlet. Reporter: President bush -- Bigotry seems emboldened and politics seem more vulnerable to conspiracy theorist and outright fabrication. We've seen our discourse degraded by casualty cruelty. It seems it can seem like the forces pulling us apart are stronger than the ones binding us together. Reporter: Adamant on some issues there is no wiggle room. Bigotry or white supremacy in any form is blasphemy against the American creed. Reporter: Don't expect to have been a regular thing. President bush isn't expected to weigh in again any time soon. Reporter: Meantime, late last night in the senate they passed that budget which is the first step. Reporter: Overnight senate Republicans cleared that first major hurdle in their quest to overall the nation's tax code. "Last week tonight with John Oliver" night passing a budget resolution and paves the way for tax reform with a majority vote. Mary Bruce, thanks very much. On to Florida where police discovered an arsenal of weapons

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.