Transcript for Off-duty police officer saves choking man

Back now with an incredible rescue caught on tape capturing a man dining out in rockaway, New Jersey, when the man suddenly appears to be in distress coughing and reaching toward his throat. Thankfully seated nearby an off-duty New Jersey trooper, state trooper recognizes the man is choking and immediately rushes in to his aid performing the Heimlich maneuver and saving the day and obviously saving that man's life. Besides a sore throat and sore ribs, the man is doing well and we have to take our hats off to heroes like officer pole who are always on the job in uniform or out of uniform. What did he do right? Walk us through what he did. He did absolutely everything right. If you see someone you think may be choking, if they aren't making any noise whatsoever do not touch them. That means they are able to move air and able to clear that obstruction by themselves. The key with sun choking they will often grab their throat. You will not hear a sound and - then you need to perform the Heimlich maneuver. You can save someone even if you've never been trained in it never done it. Just get right behind the person, the person seated is a perfect position. You make a fist with one hand, cover the other hand and firm motions up and in and you'll clear the obstruction. Even if you're not doing it absolutely correctly. Just that force will clear the on trucks and save a life. Don't be afraid to really. Get in there. Between the Heimlich or patting somebody in the back. You got to get in there. All right. Doc. Thank you very much and thank

