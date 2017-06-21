Transcript for Officials consider North Korea travel ban for US citizens

Roughly a thousand U.S. Tourists visit that country every year. That travel is now under increased scrutiny. ABC's gio Benitez is here with a closer look at the company Otto traveled with. Robin, good morning. The company now tells us it is making changes and the state department warns Americans against traveling to north Korea. But this morning, the trump administration is considering even more action. This morning, with the growing outrage over Otto Warmbier's death, U.S. Officials are considering banning travel for U.S. Citizens into North Korea. It's a total disgrace what happened to Otto. That should never ever be allowed to happen. Reporter: This as we learn the Warmbier family has decided not to perform an autopsy on their son who just last week was released from North Korea with severe brain injuries. These photos obtained exclusively by "The daily mail" showing the college student on his trip in the dprk. Otto is a young thrill-seeking great kid who was going to be in that part of the world for a college experience and said, hey, I've heard some friends who have done this, I would like to do this. So we agreed to let him do that. Reporter: This morning, we now know more about that tour company that arranged Warmbier's trip called young pioneer tours on their website advertising itself as a budget operation to places, quote, your mother would rather you stayed away from. Also including destinations like Afghanistan and Myanmar. The north Koreans lure Americans to travel to north Korea via tour groups run out of China who advertise slick ads on the internet proclaiming no American ever gets detained off of our tours and this is a safe place to go. Reporter: At the time of Warmbier's trip young pioneer tours describing their excursions to North Korea online as extremely safe and answering this question, I'm American, is this a problem with not at all. I'm streaming live from the bar in China. Reporter: The company that operates at least some of its North Korea trips out of this Chinese bar even seeming to tout a contest for a free trip to the hermit kingdom on its YouTube page. This despite the U.S. State department warning Americans to stay away saying citizens are at serious risk of arrest and long-term detention. There are no bounds on the north Korean side about kidnapping Americans and Americans should not travel to North Korea. Reporter: This morning the so-called adventure travel company telling ABC news, the devastating loss of Otto Warmbier's life has led us to reconsider our position. We will no longer be organizing tours for U.S. Citizens to north Korea. North Korea has been on my bucket list for some time. Reporter: Andrew Byrne traveled to Pyongyang just a few months ago after Warmbier was arrested. The people were very clear that any deviation from what's expected of you could result in being detained or worse. Reporter: But others who we spoke with who travel with the group before the arrest have complained of improper behavior by tour guides. We reached out to the founder and CEO of the company, but we've not heard back just yet. All right, gio, thank you very much. Joining us is ABC news consultant colonel Stephen ganyard and, Steve, should travel be banned altogether, tourist travel there to north Korea? Robin, it's not a matter of if, it's if they could so remember these tour groups are run out of China so even a congressional act is going to have very limited way to deter any American that wants to go there. If you think back in the day when people wanted to go to Cuba they always found a way so I think if people really want to go to North Korea no law will stop them. What do you make of the arguments the tour company should be held responsible in some kind of way? Well, part of this is caveat emptor, the buyer beware. You need to think about where you're going and what you're signing up for. You saw gio put up that site, very slick site that makes it look like some sort of third world Disney world. It's not, a dangerous place. Do you have suggestions on if you are going to travel there how you can try and stay safe? Ironically, robin, traveling in North Korea is actually quite safe. They want tourists to come in. They need the hard currency so Otto Warmbier was a one-off exception but not a place you probably ought to put on your first list anyway. Here it is summertime, a lot of people, of course, want to travel and seen aacks in Europe. What are your suggestions there about trying to stay safe this summer season? Everybody loves travel. I love travel. You love travel so a little bit of prudence and risk assessment, doing things like staying away from very crowded places, so if you're going to go to Europe this summer maybe think about going to someplace in the countryside or the coast but it might be the summer to stay away from crowded popular tourist spots. Wherever you are, be aware of your surroundings. All right, Steve, thanks so much. Appreciate that. And there will be a special "20/20" on the mystery surrounding Otto Friday.

