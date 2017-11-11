Transcript for Ohio State University cheating scandal

All right time that we can download. Kids today were talking about the dozens of students at Ohio State University who may not graduate after reporting cheating scandals come to light. The school says 83 students violated the school's code of conduct. When they used an app called group need to cheat on a class assignment. Here now what you need to know parenting expert Eric considered good morning my name so what is this app designed to do. While the Fed is designed it that it's it's group messaging at sea can use it to create. Large groups of people that you can communicate with break quickly. You share information or documents comments it's great I've talked to a lot of mom got me readers who have used it to. Planned big play dates and parties and social there's. Or per Bonser park except school but students are also using them cutting colleges and high school classrooms to communicate about. Classroom assignments. We you mentioned mound at me we shouldn't typically say that's where you work so is she being like this. Becoming more common in the digital era while it cheating has always been fans don't yet we are going up it was public critics say it's. Writing messages on your he had. That kind of thing and some people within a killer financial take pictures of tests and shared or bring it to class. Now with these these apps it's making even easier for kids to cheat and we're seen now with Ohio State. And of course and we are going to see yet more and more so very soon we do have a few seconds here how will we see your kids that can help them stay out of this could fall back it up. I it it's hard to believe that kids don't know that that's cheating when they're sharing in terrorist. To task force financed. With other students that is cheating but if they don't know if you feel they students don't know you have to explain to them we're in the digital age this is a form of cheating this is not allowed. And universities are going to have to add it to the student handbook to them when the students and that is not OK Erica thank you. Air mr. from mom dad really appreciate it.

