Oklahoma QB becomes first non-recruit to win Heisman

More
Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield garnered the third-highest percentage of possible points ever in Heisman Trophy voting.
0:33 | 12/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oklahoma QB becomes first non-recruit to win Heisman

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51713524,"title":"Oklahoma QB becomes first non-recruit to win Heisman","duration":"0:33","description":"Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield garnered the third-highest percentage of possible points ever in Heisman Trophy voting.","url":"/GMA/video/oklahoma-qb-recruit-win-heisman-51713524","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.