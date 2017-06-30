Olivia de Havilland's life and career

More
The two-time Oscar winner has appeared in more than 50 films.
0:50 | 06/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Olivia de Havilland's life and career
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48301523,"title":"Olivia de Havilland's life and career","duration":"0:50","description":"The two-time Oscar winner has appeared in more than 50 films.","url":"/GMA/video/olivia-de-havillands-life-career-48301523","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.