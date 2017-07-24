Olympian Michael Phelps races a great white shark More The 23-time Olympic gold medalist lost to the shark by two seconds in a simulated race that aired on The Discovery Channel. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Olympian Michael Phelps races a great white shark This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Michael Phelps on preparing for his race against great white shark

Now Playing: Olympian Michael Phelps races a great white shark

Now Playing: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay presses suitor on his hesitations about marriage

Now Playing: Princes William and Harry give intimate portrayal of their mother

Now Playing: Prince Harry and Elton John on Princess Diana's impact around the world

Now Playing: Prince William on his mother: 'She would love the children to bits'

Now Playing: Michael Phelps to race great white to kick off 'Shark Week'

Now Playing: Stars come out for Comic Con

Now Playing: William and Harry open up about Princess Diana in new documentary

Now Playing: Justin Bieber banned from performing in China

Now Playing: Four-day Comic-Con convention kicks off this weekend in San Diego

Now Playing: Marvel's 'Secret Empire' plots diagrammed into easy flow chart

Now Playing: A look at 'The Walking Dead' exhibit at Comic-Con 2017

Now Playing: Princess Diana's items to be displayed at Buckingham Palace

Now Playing: Inside the making of 'Dunkirk' with director Christopher Nolan

Now Playing: Zedd wows the Central Park crowd with his hit 'Adrenaline'

Now Playing: Zedd on Liam Payne and Alessia Cara collaboration: 'I love to work with people who I love'

Now Playing: Zedd and Alessia Cara perform 'Stay' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Zedd advises 'doing what you love' to keep the momentum going

Now Playing: Julia Roberts' 'Homecoming' given 2-season Amazon run Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48811730,"title":"Olympian Michael Phelps races a great white shark","duration":"3:26","description":"The 23-time Olympic gold medalist lost to the shark by two seconds in a simulated race that aired on The Discovery Channel.","url":"/GMA/video/olympian-michael-phelps-races-great-white-shark-48811730","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}