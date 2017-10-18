-
Now Playing: Candid 'Game Faces' at the Rio Olympics
-
Now Playing: Competition Heats Up in the 'GMA' Games: Rhythmic Gymnastics
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Games: Soccer Shootout in Central Park!
-
Now Playing: Synchronized Swimming With Dominique Dawes and McKayla Maroney
-
Now Playing: #MeToo movement shines a light on sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Gabrielle Union opens up on sexual assault: 'I saw #MeToo and my arm went numb'
-
Now Playing: The best dating app advice from Cosmopolitan magazine
-
Now Playing: 'Facts of Life' star Kim Fields opens up about her powerful new film, 'A Question of Faith'
-
Now Playing: Ron Howard reveals title of Han Solo movie
-
Now Playing: Dylan's Candy Bar celebrates its sweet 16 live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: High school's 'Wizard of Oz' dance routine will blow your ruby red slippers off
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's trainer shows you how to work out like a Supreme Court justice
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Joe Kerry from 'Stranger Things'
-
Now Playing: Olympic gymnast claims sexual assault by team doctor
-
Now Playing: Middle school choir whose 'Rise Up' performance went viral gets surprise from Andra Day
-
Now Playing: 'Facts of Life' star Mindy Cohn reveals her breast cancer battle
-
Now Playing: US hostage rescued from Afghanistan hospitalized
-
Now Playing: NY AG Eric Schneiderman to crack down on school bus violations
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas security guard breaks silence on 'Ellen'
-
Now Playing: David Letterman returns to late-night on 'Kimmel'