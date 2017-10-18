Transcript for Olympic gymnast claims sexual assault by team doctor

right now and the new fallout from Harvey Weinstein's scandal spreading beyond Hollywood as more share their personal stories including Mckayla Maroney who says she was sexually assaulted by her team doctor. "Nightline's" juju Chang here with that. The gold medal gymnast is saying it lasted through two olympics. Now Mckayla Maroney is breaking her silence to remind us all whenever there is a position of power there is potential for abuse. Our silence she says has given the wrong people power for too long and it's time to take it back. As an intergreat part of the 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastic team dubbed the fierce phi Mckayla Maroney stole hearts while bringing home the gold but this morning, Maroney saying there was a dark side behind the smiles and cheers writing in this post that usa gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused her repeatedly starting at a Texas training camp she says when she was just 13 and lasting for seven years until her retirement from the sport. She write, it seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was treated. It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal and it happened before I won my silver. Nassar has been accused of molesting dozens of yng athletes involved with usa gymnastics and his Michigan state university clinic now in prison after pleading guilty to charges of child porn and is still being sued by more than 125 women claiming he sexually assaulted them under the guise of medical eatment. He abused me at the national training center in Texas, he abused me in California and all over the world. Reporter: Maroney's gold medal teammate Aly raisman not treated by Nassar has publicly accused usa gymnastics of sweeping it under the rug. Maroney was inspired to come forward thanks to the me too Twitter campaign write, I had a dream to go to the olympics and the things I had to endure to get there were unnecessary and disgusting. We should point out usa gymnastics has always maintained they had no knowledge of Nassar's abuse and appalled by his conduct and sorry any athlete has been harmed during their career. Maroney finished her post by saying, remember, it's never too late to speak out. It sure isn't. We'll hear more and more stories. It's one thing that we're talking about it, it's great but will this finally change? Are we finally going to see action or something take place because of what we're hearing? Thank you, juju.

