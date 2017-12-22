Transcript for Oprah Winfrey warns of social media fraud

We want to turn to that fraud alert from Oprah Winfrey warning her followers on social media that someone is using her name and image to try to scam them for money and Linzie Janis is here with more. Reporter: Oprah is determined not to let the scammers steal Christmas from any of her fans and reported a warning to her followers not to fall for the scams that in some cases ask for your credit card or bank account details. The woman known for her giving, now warning people about a fake giveaway. It's a fraud, it's a fraud. It's a fraud. Reporter: Oprah Winfrey taking to Twitter and Instagram after online Oprah impersonators advertised free cash like this bogus screen shot appearing to be from the superstar's account. Since Christmas is less than 10 days away, I'm giving away $5,000 each to the first 100,000 followers that follow own Christmas on Instagram and a similar post claiming to be from her own TV network and the real Oprah fighting back with this message. Hi, everybody. I just wanted you to know that somebody out there is trying to scam you using my name and my avatar on social media asking for money if you sign up for an own account on Instagram. Oprah is the perfect target because she has been so generous in the past so people expect that type of thing from her. Reporter: Experts say there are ways to detect these types of scams. Back back to Oprah's Twitter feed and see if that tweet exists. There is a date and timestamp on all tweets. Reporter: Some of the fake Oprah accounts follow up by asking folks to privately send personal information such as e-mail addresses. Oprah has the final word of wisdom on that matter. Don't give up any of your bank accounts or personal information to anybody posing as me or anyone else for that matter and have a merry Christmas. Cybersecurity experts say if something looks too good to be true it probably is and may be the most wonderful time of year but prime time for scammers so good idea to be extra vigilant. You have Oprah in the middle of the holidays living her fabulous life and has to go out -- Her and people have been spotting it and had it taken down.

