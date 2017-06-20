Transcript for Oscar De La Hoya speaks out on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin fight

You continue to dance. We'll talk about the former olympic gold medalist. Ten time world boxing champion, Oscar de la hoya. Welcome, man. You are used to being the champ in the ring. Now you're the champ out of the ring because you're promoting the biggest fights in the game and promoting one of the biggest ones we've had, one I can't wait to see between golokin and triple G and Alvarez. People have waited for this for a long time. It's a middleweight fight which historically sugar ray Robinson back in the days, Thomas Hearns and marvelous Marvin Hagler. Now we're bringing back that new age of boxing and putting up the best fighters on the planet against each other. They are in their prime. They're undefeated and it's going to be a great, great event. So, in a contest like this both fighters so outstanding. Getting a little lesson from Michael. How can you tell who has the advantage. I don't think anyone has an advantage. I think both are just -- evenly matched. Both guys are knockout artists. Both are aggressive, the most important thing both are super, super nice. They are -- you see them. Not when they're in the ring. But they are just gentlemen. They're athletes who just carry themselves properly, you know, it's like you want your kids -- How do you -- Root for the best one, the best one to win. But then the thing is when you were a boxer, you were known as the golden boy and see you with such enthusiasm as a promoter, how is that for you to step from up side to outside the ring? When I'm watching it I say I'm glad I retired because those pumps hurt, yeah, I'm just -- it's promoting these types of events and it brings -- I don't know, a lot of joy it myself we're bringing the sport back because the sport brought so many people together like I get people from the street, kids from the streeting it me, you know what, Oscar, thank you for bringing my family together, my dad, my pore when we used to watch you fight we would together and root for you and cheer you on so boxing is a sport that brqngs everyone together. Come back. No, never. Not in a million years, no. I tell you what, I always appreciated you because you fought the back. Now you're putting together the best -- in yes. We love that. Thank you, east car. Tickets go on sale Thursday and see the bout on September 16th on HBO and I'm going to have more with Oscar de la hoya live on "Gma's" Facebook now which is coming up and I'm going to try to talk to you about this.

