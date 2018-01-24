Transcript for Oscar nominations spark debate on Oscar-worthy performances

It burns. ??? I'm every woman ??? That right there is Tiffany haddish's breakout performance in "Girls trip," one of our favorite movies from last year and here she is announcing the Oscar nominations yesterday and some people thought she had a rough time with it but others loved it and they were saying that Tiffany haddish should get an Oscar nomination for hosting the nominations. But she didn't get a nod for that rod in "Girls trip." Comedic performances rarely are recognized at Oscar time and "The Huffington post" is saying we should consider that and Larry Hackett, you weigh in. What do you think? If you're looking for a comedy to be recognized the oscars is not the place to go. Melissa Mccarthy got a nomination for "Bridesmaids." The last one to win was Marisa Tomei. The last comedy to win was "Annie hall," 1978. This is not the place that comedies get recognized. At the golden globes, musical and comedy in part to recognize performances like this. Why do you think comedies aren't valued among oscars? It's an old-fashioned organization that likes to recognize drama. That's why. Drama. That's what it is about. Movies that come out in the fall. "Dunkirk," "Darkest hour," "The post." These are the pictures that traditionally lead the pack, maybe not this year but that is what -- Movies that a lot of people haven't seen. That's right. It's kind of going more and more in that direct. That's not just about pictures made but the way we watch. People doing it at home and watching Netflix which gets nominated but increasing gap between picture, increasing gap between how movies fit in the culture. Not all movies that everybody sees. Talking to themselves. In some degrees they are talking to themselves. When you see people talking about the snubs and how this screenplay didn't get nominated and cinematography didn'tet nominated, that's not what people talk about. That's why I loved "Get out." Dark comedy thriller in terms of its format was genius. They're still talking about it in February a year after it was released. It was an amazing movie. It was not -- Funny. When you look back -- It was a drama, a comedy and sharp political story. That's true. Everything, George. Everything. I agree with you, Amy. All right, hey, thank you,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.