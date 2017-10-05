Parents warned against using Benadryl to help their children go to sleep

More
ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses the dangers of using Benadryl or other antihistamines to keep children quiet or to go to sleep.
2:52 | 05/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents warned against using Benadryl to help their children go to sleep

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47310480,"title":"Parents warned against using Benadryl to help their children go to sleep ","duration":"2:52","description":"ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses the dangers of using Benadryl or other antihistamines to keep children quiet or to go to sleep. ","url":"/GMA/video/parents-warned-benadryl-children-sleep-47310480","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.