Transcript for 'The Partridge Family' star David Cassidy reveals dementia battle

We are back now with our big board and our big boy, Dr. Besser, editorial director of "People entertainment weekly," Jess Cagle and Michael. David Cassidy, the beloved "The partridge family" star hearing he's battling dementia. "People" magazine had the exclusive of this and saw him recently, David Cassidy, forgetting the words to lyrics to popular songs of his. Slurring his words and now this from "People." He got the diagnosis a couple of years ago that he was suffering from dementia and he had kept it secret. He was ready to talk about it and be open about it because I think he's going to stop performing pretty soon which is very important to him. And he has a close relationship with his fans and frankly I was going to hold the story for a couple of weeks and break it then. We had been working with him then over the weekend he had some trouble on stage. He was very, very worried that people were going to think that he was drunk on stage. He didn't want people to think that and so we moved it up a little and he went ahead and made the announcement. Very serious thing and, Dr. Besser, what exactly is dementia and what are the warning signs? Yeah, so dementia is a brain disorder where you see Progressive worsening in memory, in thinking, in behavior, in language. Alzheimer's December disease is the leading cause. It's not the old memories. It's learning new things and often it's not the person who picks up on it but family members. No just missing an appointment, it's needing to write all those post-it notes and all reminders to get through your day. We know through the article in "People" magazine he used the word he was in denial knowing it was in his family but in denial like that. That's not uncommon so what do you do if you think or a loved one is going through something like this. First, it's really helpful that he's talking about this because so many people now will look at themselves and their relatives. If you think you have it or someone you know does, they need to get seen right away. There are certain types of dementia that actually have some forms of treatment. There's dementia that's caused from little mini strokes because blood pressure is too high or thyroid is out of whack. Those are all treatable. If you're given the diagnosis you can plan for what you want to do while you still can and that's very important. We wish him all the best. Yes, we do. Switching gears, we're counting down to the oscars, control your excitement, Jess. Five days, five days till host Jimmy Kimmel and the biggest stars take the stage and learning secrets behind the big show and, Jess, the producer said Jimmy Kimmel uses his irreverence to get laughs. It's his first time hosting. He is really irrelevant. He is so lovable and a teddy bear of a guy but if you listen to what he says he's pretty sharp. Not quite Ricky Gervais but gets into that territory. The thing is he is so popular and so beloved in Hollywood, that there's going to be so much support for him in that room. I think that he really will be sharp and irreverent but still a celebratory evening and community town hall for Hollywood. A lot to celebrate. So many great films but whether it was the super bowl or the grammys and now the Oscar, people are wondering political, how political it becomes? I'm sure no one will mention trump from the oscars. They love him out there. You get an Oscar for saying that and making us believe that. No, that will be one of the fun things about it honestly. Some people will worry about the backlash because Meryl Streep took such a hit after the globes and there is kind of a backlash of Hollywood speaking out against politics in these award shows however that is not going to stop anybody. In the room, in the bubble of Hollywood everybody feels the same way and they're going to feel very safe and use the platform because when else are you going to have that platform to say what's really important. You only have 45 seconds. You don't have long. A lot of people to thank and say whatever else you want to I have. You've seen all the movies. Give me predictions. I love the movies. What I want to see win big is "Moonlight." I saw it twice. Thank you. I love that movie. I think "La la land" may cash in on a lot. You think so? But I love "Moonlight." There's a doctor's prediction. "Moonlight," yeah. It's a -- Moon will have a good showing. Mahershala Ali and writing award, however, it looks like based on all the predictors we know "La la land" will go home via the big winner however "Moonlight" right there, right there behind it and "Hidden figures" gaining momentum. Oh, boy, that moment we had yesterday. It was great. Oh, gosh. Michael and I will see you on the red carpet. You can join us if you like. Oscar preshow. Just ask. We need a doctor.

