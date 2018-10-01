Transcript for Patrick Wilson reveals his go-to karaoke song

Got to show these. These are of a family karaoke session. It's actually you and me but -- And, no. I believe we have these pictures, yes, no, control room? There you go. This looks series. That is serious. Our Brooklyn friends and some family. Karaoke is a big deal with us and my friend Jason. Whoa, whoa, whoa. Why is my favorite gladiator right there? That is TV's own Scott Foley. He is my brother-in-law. Wow. He is my brother-in-law. Our wives are sisters. Oh, really? Yes. I mean, talk about a family. Seeing a family can't get any better look sfwhg what is your go to karaoke song. Depends on the mood. I like Tom Jones' "Delilah." Tom Jones can really -- Always a crowd pleaser. You got to go for it. You and your brother, you have a band called the Wilson band. Wilson band. The anchorman. He's the guitarist, the Eddie van Halen of our group. We're half -- there we are. Doing -- half our set is old van Halen tunes and so we do it for charity. We got an event February 10th actually in St. Petersburg. Everything we do is for charity. This one is for St. Pete's fire and raised a ton of money for first responders, for vets, everything we can do is, you know, just for charity and for the good of the community. Yeah. You ready to see the new movie with Liam Neeson? Just let some go. Whoever you want. How do I know they'll be safe? The hostages? Someone I need to protect. Look, if you're worried about someone's safety send them out with me. Not yet. Seven years we were partners you always had my back. Let someone else have yours for once. So good in trying to help him. Yes. But it's very suspenseful. It is, it is. It starts out as hitchcockian and things happen on a train and then it becomes a Liam Neeson action movie. It's awesome. He's one of the greatest guys. You know him and he's so funny and so -- such a skilled actor anyway but then he can fight. Can he ever so it's super fun. He's a great guy. Also you just wrapped shooting "Aquaman". I did, yes, yes. I almost brought my doll that you gave me last year. Yes. I still have my figurine, my ocean master figurine that you gave me. Are there any crazy like stunts or anything in the movie. So many. It's really -- James and that team pushed the boundaries as far as anybody has ever taken it with all the wire work and the green screen and it's huge and will be so much fun. It's going to be a blast. Comes out next Christmas. You know what, maybe we could do some kind of charity event and have you and your band of brothers come here and sing and raise some money. I'd like that. We'll do that. Good man. I love that. Also I want indicate to see this movie. I'm a big fan of these type of thing, "The commuter" is going to roll into theaters on Friday, make sure you check out Patrick Wilson, everybody. Coming up "Shark tank's"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.