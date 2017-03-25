Transcript for Paul Manafort volunteers to testify in Russia investigation

debacle wasn't bad enough news on another story that's been dogging president trump for months, Russia, trump's former campaign manager, now says he's going to testify before congress about his ties to Russia. This as Democrats are saying the investigation may be tainted by partisan politics. Paul manafort who oversaw the Republican convention has now volunteered to testify before the house intelligence committee. It's not clear whether that will happen publicly or behind closed doors. We will allow people to come forward in whatever manner that they want to come forward and work with them especially if they're willing to come in freely. Reporter: Also learning there will be another appearance before the committee next week from the FBI director James Comey who recently revealed that the investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election is also looking at whether people tied to the trump campaign may have colluded with the Kremlin. Comey made it clear recently that the president's now infamous claim his predecessor wiretapped his phone during the election is untrue. But this past week, the Republican chair of the house intelligence committee Devin nunes went to the white house to personally brief the president on reports that members of the trump team may have been caught up in government surveillance during the transition period. Trump said he felt vindicated. Do you feel vindicated by chairman nunes? I what do, I must tell you I somewhat do. Reporter: On Friday nunes clarified his position. There was no wiretapping of trump tower. That didn't happen. Reporter: Democrats are now intensifying their call for an independent commission to investigate saying chairman nunes has lost credibility and is covering for the white house. He it seems continues to be more loyal to the president than our duty to have a search for the truth that is independent and collaborative. Yeah, making matters even thornier Democrats are also outraged nunes has canceled the scheduled public hearing in which former Obama administration officials had agreed to testify about the Russian investigation. It's that drip, drip, drip of Russia.

