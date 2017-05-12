Transcript for Paul Manafort worked with Russian colleague, special prosecutors allege

aisle as you say ricocheted across the country. A lot of other news backlash for president trump's announce on the two national monuments, the largest rollback of protection in American history. New development on the travel ban. The supreme court allowing the latest version to go into effect while it faces challenges in lower courts. Plus, new headlines in the Russia investigation. Prosecutors moving to tighten restrictions for Paul manafort as they revealed he was working with a Russian associate as recently as last week on tax evasion charges. To Cecilia Vega for more on this and Cecilia, the prosecutors said they believe manafort's associate has ties to Russian intelligence. Reporter: Yeah, George, hey, good morning to you. They're not naming this person but they do say this person is based in Russia but you said it, the headline really is that this happened allegedly as recently as last week. Robert Mueller's team says that manafort was attempting to publish an op-ed written under someone else's name, ghost written that would essentially try to influence public opinion about him. This appeared to violate a judge's orders, George, as you know to refrain from making statements in the case. Also, Cecilia, another top trump official in hot water with the senate for not revealing contacts related to Russia. Reporter: Yeah, we're talking about K.T. Mcfarland, a member of the president's Fran significance team asked by senator Cory booker of new Jersey who serves on the foreign relations committee, a Democrat, he has said that he's concerned. He told "The New York Times" that she may not have told the truth when he asked her this question about whether she had had any contacts with Mike Flynn and his contacts with the Russian ambassador. She said she was not aware of having a conversation like that but it appear, George, there are e-mails that show otherwise "The New York Times" reported those and the president trying to jump start negotiations to keep the government open, the deadline just a couple of days away. Reporter: You're right and Democrats are expected here at the white house on Thursday. They, you know, are trying to tie this funding -- the shutdown to funding for -- characters the undocumented immigrants brought to this country illegally after that showdown where they didn't show up. He will meet with Republicans on this front today here at the white house, George. We will see what happens. Cecilia Vega, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.