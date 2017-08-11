-
Now Playing: Hero chases Texas church shooter until police can catch up
-
Now Playing: Air Force error allowed Texas church shooter to buy guns
-
Now Playing: 3 UCLA basketball players arrested in China
-
Now Playing: Pentagon investigating Texas church shooter's past
-
Now Playing: Former MLB star pitcher killed in plane crash
-
Now Playing: Democrats win races 1 year after Trump's election
-
Now Playing: Arctic cold and snow move through Midwest, Mideast
-
Now Playing: Trump warns North Korea 'not to underestimate us'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Women row their way to breast cancer recovery
-
Now Playing: Man caught on camera crawling through airport luggage carousel
-
Now Playing: Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke open up about their shocking elimination from 'DWTS'
-
Now Playing: Will Ferrell dishes on his kids' reaction to his 'Daddy's Home 2' kissing scenes
-
Now Playing: Will Ferrell dishes about his favorite dad dance moves
-
Now Playing: Exclusive 1st look at Taylor Swift's secret sessions for 'Reputation'
-
Now Playing: Go behind the scenes at Taylor Swift's secret listening parties for her fans
-
Now Playing: Meet the inspirational cancer patients and survivors who are rowing toward recovery
-
Now Playing: Man says he's grossing millions reselling clearance items from Walmart on Amazon
-
Now Playing: George Clooney says he will take a step back from acting
-
Now Playing: Parents say their son developed an eating disorder after being bullied
-
Now Playing: How to protect your smartphone from fake apps