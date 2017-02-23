Transcript for Why many people would prefer not to know their futures

We have a lot to get to. I want to start out about talking what will happen in the future. George, if I knew that I would have won the lotto, okay. So how many of you have ever been to a fortune teller? Anybody up here. I've been to a tarot card reader. Same -- I'm afraid to go. I'm with you. It's very interesting. You say that because there was a study published in the psychological review that most people think that ignorance is bliss. Yeah, I do. People do not want to know the future. I wouldn't want to know like what's the destiny or -- There's something about it. I do read my Hore row scope every day. I do. I will admit that. That's just like what's going to happen today. I stopped reading Hore row scopes after I got married. The way you said that like I just gave up. No, no. He got what he was looking for. But I'm curious, is there anything you would like to know the future about? Oh, gosh, that my kids would be okay. Happy and healthy. You are wanting to -- would you want to know regardless? Right. That I will be dreading. I only want to know if I can do something about it. Exactly. That's a great answer. 85 to 90% of people wouldn't want to know about upcoming negative events. Only 1% of people consistently wanted to know what the future was going to be and it goes to show that 8% say they do not want to know when they're going to die. 87% don't want to know if their marriage is going to end in divorce. You know, even 90% say they don't want to know when their partner is going to die. No, any of that. It sounds very bleak. The one I love most, 77% of people didn't want to know the outcome of a football match. Well, that's not practical. You could bet on it. If you did know the future there's something you can change like "Back to the future" you think you would -- We all know interest that movie, you're not allowed to. That's true. All right. How about this, how many of you all dread cleaning up after your kids? Yes, right. Okay, so all of us do. Why do we all do it can the question. That is something a mother is posing saying embrace the mess. It destresses your life if you just allow your kids to destroy your house. She says just letting that happen is actually her key to sanity because we all have these Pinterest perfect lives or pretend we do. The reality is it's exhausting to constantly be cleaning up. I am a crazy neat freak and so I did spend and my kids are older now. They make different kinds of messes but I was one of those moms who was constantly trying to clean up and it's stressful. The mess is stressful to me. No fun until it's done. That's what I used to always say. Is that bad? Such a tough mom. Come on, kids. Clapping but everybody is like -- How is that working out? My kid learned something from this. I think there's something to it and they say kids learn better and play better when they can get messy. Clean it up yourself. I definitely let the kids clean it up. You learn from kids about patience and about letting go. I think that's one thing I learned from my kids just kind of letting go and now they're older they clean up after themselves. I'm like you, George -- Clean up, clean up, remember singing that song to your kids. It used to work. It doesn't work anymore. Now they sing a different song back at awe. Again, tmi Thursday. Getting closer and closer to the oscars. This is a lot of fun. Throwback Thursday. We go back to the early days of some of the nominees before they were stars and the first one is a nominee for best supporting actor, this year, let's see if you can guess. What makes you think they're more explosive? You heard that man. They're numbered. He would know if there were any more down there. There was an extra one. Joey found it someplace. Was there a timer on it with a kind of switch. Yes, just like the ones in the boat. You guys know? Jeff bridges. I did not know. I didn't know. He was with his father too. Lloyd bridges. With his father. He does look -- kind of exactly the same. Those great eyes. The next one, best actress nominee this year. ??? Yeah, yeah, yeah. ??? Why should we lose it ??? Is it Natalie portman. No way. Just at the end you could tell. Wow. A long time too. That was air recycling psa. Another best supporting actress nominee and this is a 2003 commercial. Corn bisque or corn chowder. Franks or -- What'll it be -- Sweet onion teriyaki. That is so funny. Octavia Spencer. Not that long ago. My goodness. So good in that movie. Amazing job. That commercial, what do you think? She was. Sock. I didn't even know this move "Remember the titans." Denzel Washington. We know he's nominated but there's another nominee in that movie, as well. Ber. Ta, no, huh. Until that time we go to three a day practices. You continue to ignore each other we'll go to four a day practices. Wow. He's guy number three. You know what, he's dancing in "La la land." Ryan gosling. What? Oh, my gosh. There he is.

