Transcript for People around the world line up for iPhone X

Thousand to the iPhone frenzy. It's been growing overnight and today is the day you can get your hands on the new iPhone X. People all across the world have been lining up and our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is at an apple store right here in New York City. Good morning, Rebecca. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Yes, this is it. This is the phone that has everybody here lining up on and on around the block. They've brought blankets, chairs, emergency water, the first guy in line has been waiting here since Wednesday. This is Nico. How long have you been waiting here. Since Wednesday 5:30 A.M. Have you ever waited for an iPhone before this? No. You want to hold it? Of course, this is gorgeous. Oh, my god. So people are lining up -- I'm glad you love it. There are people lining up around the country, around the world this morning to get their hands on this phone. The Palo alto store in the backyard of apple's headquarters has a huge line outside already this morning, Michael. People want to get their hands on this phone. You better take that phone back to Nico. He started using it like it was his already. Rebecca, we see all those people in line. Are they actually going to get a phone and what about somebody like us who can't tan in line and didn't want to stand in line but we didn't preorder. Can we get a phone? How hard will that be. Reporter: Here's the deal apple tells me they have phones in every single store location. They have urged people to get to locations early. You can still order these phones online but of course we know they sold out in ten minutes with the preorders right now you'll have to wait three to four weeks if you order online, Michael. Thank you, Rebecca. Are you going to get one? I think I will. I guess people are saying it's kind of hard to figure out though. All of them are. No big deal. I'll get one as well. We'll turn ow to a big day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.