'The Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond shares 15-minute meals

More
Drummond shares recipes from her new cookbook, "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!," that are both crowd-pleasing and easy to make.
4:49 | 10/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond shares 15-minute meals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50651201,"title":"'The Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond shares 15-minute meals","duration":"4:49","description":"Drummond shares recipes from her new cookbook, \"The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!,\" that are both crowd-pleasing and easy to make.","url":"/GMA/video/pioneer-woman-ree-drummond-shares-15-minute-meals-50651201","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.