Transcript for Planes diverted after onboard security incidents

We'll move on to two scary flight disruptions. A delta flight forced to return to Seattle after a passenger attacked a flight attendant. And a passenger making threats on a flight to Cuba. ABC's aviation correspondent David Kerley has that from Reagan national airport. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, George. A very long night for these two groups of passengers and that incident you mentioned that ended in Seattle became quite violent on board. Overnight, beijing bound passengers found themselves back in Seattle after trouble on board. Telling Cairo TV -- We could see the scuffles going on. One flight attendant said there was a code 3. Serious fight up front. Reporter: Just 45 minutes into the night 1 of the 207 passengers on board was walking back and forth to the bathroom in first class and then toward the exit door. Passengers also saying that a flight attendant tried to stop the 23-year-old man and was punched. Passengers stepping in to subdue the man. They broke two bottles of wine on his head. Tried to choke him and he just threw me off like a rag doll. Approaching delta 129 with emergency. Reporter: That man taken into custody. A flight attendant and passenger taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. At about the same time a Canadian airliner with its own incident and an escort. You got a set of two F-15s. Reporter: The U.S. F-15s escorting the jet back to Montreal after a passenger was making threats which have not been revealed. He too taken into custody upon landing. Now, in the Seattle incident that man will be in court later today. Amy, the good news is both sets of passengers now on their way to their final destinations. That is good news indeed, David. Thanks so much.

