Back with the mystery surrounding Richard Simmons. He has been missing from the public for more than a thousand days. And now the most popular podcast in America is on a mission to find out what's going on. ABC's Nick watt is in L.A. With more on this. Good morning, Nick. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Well, it's three years and counting, Richard Simmons has been holed up in his west Hollywood home. Many friends says he's cut all contact. A lot of questions and fans saying they need some answers. He sweated to the oldies for decades. Short shorts and that smile. Omnipresent national treasure Simmons would often greet tour buses near his home. Nothing but trouble. Reporter: That his shuttered studio in Beverly hills. No priority list, 12 bucks a class. Everyone was welcome. Now 1100 days since Simmons was last seen in public. The frenzy over what happened is heating up thanks to the nation's number one iTunes podcast, "Missing Richard Simmons." The latest episode this man, a former friend and masseuse alleges Simmons' longtime housekeeper won't let him out of the house. Richard, look at me and say you gotta go. Really. Is she controlling your life now and he said yes. Reporter: Simmons' rep denies it saying the tar decided to step back from the spotlight and live a more private life. But he is sticking to his storytelling me something similar. What do they want from him? His money. What else. The house alone is worth $10 million. Reporter: Dan who hosts "Missing Richard Simmons" said the purpose of the podcast is make sure the deal a meal founder is okay. The podcast is just a process of just trying to figure out why he would do this. Reporter: Simmons made millions over the course of 40 years, saved lives in the process. I don't have to work anymore. This is my passion and this is my mission. You can't fake this. This isn't a witch-hunt. I just wish him well but I haven't talked to anybody who thinks Richard Simmons is fine. Reporter: Simmons' pr agent of 27 years tell us we didn't cooperate nor collaborate with this podcast. These unfounded attempts to diminish the legacy of this true American treasure are simply shameful. Now, Simmons himself has said that he had knee surgery but, remember, he's been gone three years now and many podcast listeners hoping the series will end with an interview with Simmons. Robin, that has not happened yet. The person running the podcast is hoping that it's going to end with an interview with him.

