-
Now Playing: New Mexico Millionaire Sends Treasure Hunters on Chase
-
Now Playing: Treasure Hunt in New Mexico Turns Deadly
-
Now Playing: Pastor believed to be dead after searching for treasure
-
Now Playing: George Clooney's business partner reacts to $1B tequila sale
-
Now Playing: Bizarre medical mystery could force NHL star to retire
-
Now Playing: Police chief pleads with author to end treasure hunt
-
Now Playing: Bill Cosby juror reveals what prevented guilty verdict
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates Michigan airport stabbing as terror attack
-
Now Playing: Concerns grow over low-tech terror attacks
-
Now Playing: Trump talks health care, economy in campaign-style rally
-
Now Playing: Senate Republicans to unveil health care bill 'discussion draft'
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Cindy to bring rain, wind to multiple states
-
Now Playing: Measuring the impact of Tropical Storm Cindy in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Pro golfer Billy Horschel and wife discuss her battle with alcoholism
-
Now Playing: Daniel Day-Lewis says goodbye to acting
-
Now Playing: Security high in Brussels after train station attack
-
Now Playing: Byron Pitts shares inspiring stories of perseverance in his new book 'Be the One'
-
Now Playing: Ashton Kutcher says watching 'The Bachelorette' with Mila Kunis is 'greatest guilty pleasure'
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts previews the new season of her 'Everybody's Got Something' podcast