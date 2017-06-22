Police chief pleads with author to end treasure hunt

The New Mexico State Police chief has asked author Forrest Fenn to call off a treasure hunt he created that authorities say has resulted in the death of two people.
2:00 | 06/22/17

Transcript for Police chief pleads with author to end treasure hunt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

