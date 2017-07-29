The police department in Austin, Texas, is removing more than 400 Ford Explorers from its patrol fleet

More
Concerns over carbon monoxide leaks and officer complaints of exposure prompted the action.
2:34 | 07/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The police department in Austin, Texas, is removing more than 400 Ford Explorers from its patrol fleet

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48923348,"title":"The police department in Austin, Texas, is removing more than 400 Ford Explorers from its patrol fleet","duration":"2:34","description":"Concerns over carbon monoxide leaks and officer complaints of exposure prompted the action.","url":"/GMA/video/police-department-austin-texas-removing-400-ford-explorers-48923348","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.