Police officers face conspiracy charges in fatal teen shooting

Three former and current Chicago police officers face conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice charges in relation to the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald, 17, by Officer Jason Van Dyke.
1:46 | 06/28/17

Transcript for Police officers face conspiracy charges in fatal teen shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

