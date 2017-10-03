Transcript for Police search for biker gang caught on camera beating driver

We're back with that disturbing attack caught on camera. Bikers surround a camera on a San Francisco highway and assaulting him. Police are searching for the suspects this morning. Eva pilgrim is here. You have all the details for us. Good morning. A California man minding his own business driving trying to fight rush hour traffic, instead finds himself fighting for his life. Authorities this morning zeroing in on video from fellow drivers in hopes of putting these men behind bars. A rush hour attack caught on camera. This morning San Francisco police on the hunt for the bikers behind this terrifying assault on a car service driver. There are about 20 motorcycles involved yelling at motorists. Reporter: More than a dozen men an bikes surround this car Wednesday night right in the middle of rush hour traffic. Vandalizing it on the highway. Seriously injuring the driver. Just moments before, the group of riders are seen in this video slowing down traffic doing stunts on the freeway popping wheelies. A passing motorist attempted to pass this group and probably they didn't like it. Reporter: Watch as the riders then surround this white Toyota forcing it to stop blocking it in ramming the vehicle, ripping the side mirror off. That party got out of his vehicle to confront these motorcycle IFS and unfortunately this verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight. Reporter: You can see a rider in a red sweatshirt punching out the window of the car. Apparently the vic that was being assaulted by those motorcycle riders now has a broken leg. Reporter: The driver identified as Alex Quintano thrown to the ground, punched, kicked, trying to get up only to be knocked down again by another biker. This type of road rage incident has happened before. In 2013 New York City banker Alex yon Leon was dragged out of his SUV and beaten by a gang of motorcyclists in front of his wife and child in upper Manhattan. 11 bikers were convicted in connection with that attack. So, what do you do if you see a driver, a group of drivers doing something like this? Your best bet, pull back, put some distance between your car and theirs, call 911 and if at all possible stay in your car if you can. That San Francisco man has a broken leg but he is lucky to be alive this morning. Oh, gosh. Every time you see some video like that. That was a tough one. Thank you. Coming up March Madness

