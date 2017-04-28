Transcript for Pope Francis travels to Egypt amid heightened security

Now to the pope's big trip. Pope Francis heading to Egypt this morning to visit Christian and Muslim communities after the recent terror attacks. Terry Moran is on the ground in Cairo. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. Pope Francis was told by Vatican security that in coming here, he was take ig a real risk. He's coming any way because he wanted to seize this opportunity. So Cairo right now is on lockdown. Tens of thousands of security personnel fanned out across the city. Because the threat of violence is real. Three weeks ago, palm Sunday, two horrific bombings at Christian churches, killing dozens. Pope Francis is refusing to use an armored vehicle while he's here. He's going to hold an open-air mass. Part of this papacy's plan to be as close as possible to people. He's celebrate solidarity and brotherhood for the 9 million Christians under attack from extremists. He wants to express brotherhood across the divides. Thank you, Terry.

