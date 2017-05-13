Transcript for The potential fallout for the Trump administration after FBI director Comey is fired

Let's bring in supreme court contributor Kate Shaw an associate professor at Cardoza law school. Good morning. Could firing the FBI director be a case for obstruction of justice? Probably not standing alone but we're beginning to see a lot of different pieces of evidence so we have the president saying that it sounds like he asked on three different occasions whether he himself was the subject of an investigation. You have the firing which again the president himself tied to the Russia investigation. You have this tweet which could be construed as at least sending a message to former director Comey to be careful what he says. When you have all this coming together it's not inconceivable these could form the foundation of inquiry depending on what comes next. Feels like we're still early in the saga. Let's talk about that tweet. Trump says Comey better hope there aren't tapes of Comey. Could that be perceived as a threat and is taping legal? I think some people are construing it as a threat and again I think standing alone probably not but in the context of everything else we've seen in the last week potentially so. In terms of the taping itself, it turns out that the rules on this are different in different places. D.C. Is what's called a one-party jurisdiction so as long as one party to a conversation knows that it's being recorded it's actually not illegal to record the conversation. So recording itself isn't the problem. If in fact they have and we don't know for sure. But you could have on the tapes evidence of wrongdoing, destruction of the tapes if something like that ever happened could itself be illegal potentially criminal so there are a whole bunch of legal questions this potential taping then opens up. Having tapes opens up a whole can of worms. So let me just ask you quickly about there's this fantasy among die-hard liberals this could be the beginning of what leads to impeachment. Is that even in the rellof possibility? In the realm of possibility, yes. Not just these facts but once you start to pull on the strings of this you don't know what you'll find so one of the articles of impeachment against president Nixon involved obstruction of justice. One of them against president Clinton was involved obstruction, so it is certainly possible down the road. That said it's much less likely when you have both parties of congress controlled by Republicans. In 2018 if one or both parties, one or both houses flip and it looks quite different. Kate, thanks very much. Appreciate it. Joining us from Washington is ABC news political commentator cokie Roberts. Hi, cokie. Hi. Also from Miami ABC news contributor Ana Navarro. Lady, thanks for joining us. Cokie, first question, how big of a political problem is this for president trump? Look, the whole white house appears to be in total chaos and president trump's supporters still support him. In a poll yesterday about firing Comey, Democrats said it was the right thing to do. Republicans said it was -- I mean Republicans said it was the right thing to do. Democrats said it was the wrong thing to do so the partisanship is very stark but the president seems alone in the white house. He can't trust his communications team because they don't know what to say and he's not really supporting them. I don't know WHE he goes from here with this. Ana, you're a Republican strategist as we said but also an anti-trumper. What would you say to the hard-core trump supporters who cokie referenced who feel this whole thing is hyper ventilation and hypocrisy on the part of liberals? I would say stop enabling him. Stop allowing this. Stop defending this. Stop justifying this. We are seeing a president whose abnormal because this is not Normal behavior. It's escalating day by day, week by week. If you look at it this is a president who has now tweeted and spoken out against the judiciary, against specific judges. He sent a veiled threat and tried to intimidate Sally Yates on Monday, the day before -- the day she was supposed to testify and now a veiled threat towards the former FBI director. How far does he have to go? How long do we have to put up with this kind of crisis? Half the country if not more thinks our government is in crisis, thing thinks our constitution is under threat so I would say to trump supporters you are not doing him any favors by enabling him. We need a president who can be capable of unifying this country in a time of crisis. We need a president who has some sort of credibility. We need a president who can act presidential and by going out and defending, by going out and justifying, by going out and trying to reinforce his lies, you are not helping this man transform into that president. I think the real question is going to be what happens with Republican leaders in congress. And there have been kind of moving around on this, you know, they'd like to get a legislative agenda through. They were feeling pretty good after the house passed their health care bill although that's a little dicey for them too but they're not quite sure where to go right now. And so you're seeing the heads of the intelligence committees saying, okay, let's proceed with this investigation. You're seeing the speaker of the house kd of just backing away altogether and other Republicans in the senate keeping their options open. It's no accident that the president is talking about John Cornyn, the majority whip of the senate, as an FBI director because that would be an easy confirmation. And he's done that repeatedly, picked people out of congress because they're easy to confirm. But, you know, this is going to be a tough time for Republicans in congress going forward. Well, I got to tell you, I am brokenhearted as a Republican to see the silence, to hear the silence from so many leaders in my party with some very honorable exceptions like senator Ben sasse, like senator John McCain and I would just say to Republicans, ask yourselves, put your hand on your heart because you are Americans before you are Republicans and ask yourselves what would you be saying and doing if it had been Hillary Clinton who had done this? If it had been a Democrat who had done this. We cannot continue to government of inconsistency and hi pa kra si. We hear your passion and want to say thank you very much for joining us on "Good morning America." We will cover the latest developments on the story all day long on ABC newsnews.com.

