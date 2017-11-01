Transcript for President-Elect's Team Slamming Report That Russia Compromised Trump

that breaking news. ABC news confirming Donald Trump was briefed by U.S. Intelligence officials about unconfirmed claims he was targeted in a Russian effort to personally compromise him. This morning Russia and trump are firing back. ABC's chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross is here and has all the details. Reporter: Good morning. Donald Trump and his aides are angrily denying the unsubstantiated reports developed by democratic operatives he was personally compromised by the Russians in the most salacious way and that his aides were in league with the Kremlin to set up the hacking of the democratic party. Fake news, he tweeted. A total political witchhunt. The allegations are supposedly from anonymous sources deep inside the Kremlin talking to a former British spy, all contained in a detailed dossier, the democratic operatives gave to the FBI in rug and then later to news organizations including ABC news. Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump. Reporter: Trump's nominee for attorney general, senator Jeff sessions, was asked about the claims on Tuesday. Senator Franken, I'm not aware of any of those activities. Reporter: Among the claims being challenged this morning that trump lawyer Michael Cohen was part of an ongoing secret liaison between the New York tie con's campaign and Russian leadership and met in Prague in August 2016. He denied the allegations telling ABC news, I've never been in Prague in my life. Other allegations from the democratic researchers revolve around trump's travel to Moscow for a miss universe contest in 2013 and whether the Russians filmed him with prostitutes to be able to blackmail him if they so wished. The dossier provides no backup evidence but the claims are hard to ignore. This makes some claims that need to be investigated. There's no question. Reporter: The reports gain currency in intelligence circles as trump continued his unrestrained praise of Vladimir Putin during the campaign. Putin, I respect Putin. He is a strong leader. Reporter: And his ongoing defense of Russia over the hacking of the Democrats. I don't think anybody knows it was Russia that broke into the DNC. Reporter: Trump was told about the allegations last week in the classified briefing he received from the heads of American spy agencies and the FBI. Senator John McCain handed over a copy of the allegations to FBI director Jim Comey last month. Allegations officials say are too explosive to ignore, if true, they are a grave national security issue. If false, one of the great political smears of all time, robin. Russia is already weighing in. This morning the Kremlin says it's nonsense and called it pulp fiction and also denied hacking the democratic party.

