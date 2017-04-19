Former President George HW Bush hospitalized again

Bush, 92, is suffering from pneumonia, according to a spokesperson, after being hospitalized in January for two weeks for the same condition.
04/19/17

Transcript for Former President George HW Bush hospitalized again

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

