Transcript for President Obama Reflects on his Time in the White House

A lot of levels. To politics now. 12 days until the inauguration of Donald J. Trump. Meanwhile, as Barack Obama gets ready to leave the oval office, he sat down with George. George is here with a preview of "This week." We spent Friday afternoon in the oval office for an hour as the president looked back on his legacy. These are busy times right now. We sat down just moments after the intelligence chunt released that report. Concluding that Vladimir Putin ordered the interference in our elections. One of the things we talked about was how, earlier in the day, president-elect trump had called all of the foc on Russian hacking a political witch hunt. We have seen a lot of commentary lately. Where a lot of Republicans, pundits, cable commentators, who seem to have more confidence in Vladimir Putin than fellow Americans because the fellow Americans are Democrats. That cannot be. Does that include the president-elect? Well, what I will say is and I said this right after the election, we have to remind ourselves we're on the same team. Vladimir Putin is not on our team. The president being careful. He did sound a warning about Russia's activities across the board. You explored personal terrain. He talked about raising his daughters in the white house. We know that Malia is going off to college, Harvard. They're staying in Washington, D.C. For at least another year because Sasha is finishing high school. I wanted to ask him. It's so hard to raise kids anywhere. I wondered if being in the white house was good for the girls. They have turned out to be terrific young women. We were concerned mostly about whether they would develop at an Tuesday. And they are -- you know, sweet, kind, funny, smart, respectful people. They treat everybody with respect. It's not just the biases of the parent. We hear about it from friends. They still have sleepovers at other houses. Parents, oh, you know, Malia, she's just so sweet or Sasha helped to pick up the dishes, what sit that you're doing? He said the secret service helps enforce his discipline. And the girls appreciate that. That corridor there is the commute right now. That's the corridor between the rez deps ant the oval office. Just looking at that atmosphere. I can't imagine how you would raise children there without impeding them with an attitude. Listening to his walking that fine line between criticizing the president-elect and not criticizing him, do you think he'll be a vocal post president. Or will he recede? I don't think he'll recede. He talkses about what impressed him with Donald Trump and what he's worried about. He said Donald Trump's victory has changed what he'll do in the days coming out of the the white house. Especially activity inside the democratic party pip think how vocal he'll be depends on what Donald Trump does. I would like to listen to the phone calls between him and Donald Trump. All of us would. George has a big, bis show today coming up later on "This week." To Ron Claiborne checking

