Transcript for President Trump arrives in Japan

End of daylight savings time. Even Ron Claiborne is in a good MD. Let's start with the president and 'tis rip overseas. There he is talking to U.S. Troops stations in Japan. He tweeted out a video of him golfing with the Japanese prime minister, shinzo Abe. Meanwhile, the the president's political problems persist. Look at the new poll from ABC news and "The Washington post." Just 37% of Americans approve of his job performance. The lowest of any president nine months into office since polling began in 1946. His support is not dropping among his base. 91% say they would support him again. Just 5% off April's number. We have team coverage. We start with Cecilia Vega who is traveling with the president in Tokyo. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, Diane, good morning to you. Also in that poll, 67% of Americans say they don't trust president trump to act responsiblebly in his handling of North Korea. White house aides say north Korea is the president's number one priority. His goal, to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang. Overnight, the president and first lady landing in Tokyo. The tarmac packed with troops. The president signed photos of himself before muputting on mail tear jacket. I like the this bet. You can have my jacket. Just -- Reporter: And delivering remarks that set the stage for his five-country diplomatic tour. We dominate the sky. We dominate the sea. We dominate the land and space. Reporter: A mince no words show of forest. He never mentioned North Korea. He said the U.S. Stands ready to fight. No one, no dictator, no regime, and no nation should underestimate ever American resolve. Every once in awhile in the past, they underestimated us. It was not pleasant for them, was it? Reporter: On air force one, the president says he'll meet are Russia's Vladimir Putin. Saying we want his help with North Korea. He'll also sit down with XI jinping. The president interrupted and said, chemo, so aim. Adding we're going in with tremendous strength. Before the meetings, a round of golf with Japanese prime minister shinzo Abe. A reciprocal invitation after they hit the links earlier in year at mar-a-lago. Their bond on display. The two leaders autographing custom hats that said, Donald and shinzo, make alliance even better. The president and prime minister Abe played nine holes of golf. We're told they did not keep score. But they did talk about north Korea. On the way over here, on air force one, the president was asked about the grueling schedule. He said, it is grueling, fortunately, historically, that has not been a problem for me. I will stay fresh. That's a quote. We know you'll be with them. Hope you stay fresh as well. Now the other big political story this morning. The bombshells con and a new

