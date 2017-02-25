Transcript for President Trump slams media amid news of FBI-White House contact over Russia probe

Hey, good morning and we start here with president trump ramping up his attacks on the media overnight. In a late night tweet the president saying, quote, fake news media knowingly doesn't tell the truth, a great danger to our country. Yeah, this came just hours after the president spoke to a group of conservative activists saying reporters should not be allowed to quote anonymous sources. But this morning "Washington post" reporting the trump administration recruited members of the intelligence community to counter stories about trump associates, ties to Russia and some of those officials spoke to reporters anonymously. All this is happening as the Democrats gather in Atlanta to elect a new party chair. They're trying to chart a course forward in the age of trump. Many angles to cover this morning and we kick it off with ABC's David Kerley who is at the white house, David, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. The attacks by the president and his white house continued and underlying all this are the investigations of possible contacts between the trump campaign and Russian officials. Facing stories and investigations about alleged ties to Russia, this morning president trump and his white house are again targeting journalists. I call the fake news the enemy of the people and they are. They are the enemy of the people. Because they have no sources. They just make them up. Reporter: The president apparently talking about a "New York Times" story saying his campaign had numerous contacts with Russian intelligence. I'm against the people that make up stories and make up sources. They shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name. Reporter: A white house source ironically requiring anonymity says the chief of staff was told by an FBI official that the story was not true but when reince Priebus asked the FBI to say so publicly, the bureau declined and the president questioned the bureau in tweets saying, the FBI is totally unable to stop the national security leakers. They can't even find the leakers within the FBI itself. And this morning, a "Washington post" report saying the trump administration reportedly tried to enlist other politicians to quiet the Russian stories. The president set aside that controversy to bask in the bright lights of CPAC, having co-opted much of the conservative movement which did not warm to him until the election. The core conviction of our movement is that we are a nation that put and will put its own citizens first. Reporter: But more conflict just hours later after the president signs an executive order to study reducing regulation, the press secretary held an off camera briefing in his office but left major news outlets out which are Cecilia Vega asked Sean spicer about. But why not offer -- Because there's 3,000 people credentialaled. But there are six -- No, there's not six. No, actually that is false. To say that there are six, maybe six that reached out to you. Reporter: Among those not allowed in or excluded were "New York Times," the president has nothing on his calendar today, Dan and Paula. Tomorrow the governors from the country are here for a grand ball. David, thank you and we've got a powerhouse pair of political analyst, cokie Roberts in Washington and Matthew dowd O is in Austin, Texas. Good morning toette Bo of you. Cokie, let me start with you. We're watching the trump administration escalate the attacks on the media. What's the strategy here and is it likely to work? Well, it works for the people who love Donald Trump and hate the media and that's an awful lot of Americans. The fact is is that it puts the media in a difficult situation because every day we're forced to say here's what he said that isn't true. And then people say, well, he says that's fake news and then people start to say, well, who is right here? And that becomes very difficult. Matt, do you think this is a winning strategy? I think in the short term it helps him because it undermines the press and anybody that tries to have some factual dispute with him. Donald Trump for the last two years has to have somebody to post up against. He had it with the Republicans when he ran in the primary. He had it with Hillary Clinton and now he wants to create it with the press. He does not want to stand unto himself because he doesn't want that kind of introspection on him. Okay, guys, let's shift gears and talk about Russia because senate majority leader Mitchell Mcconnell said recently it's highly likely an investigation will be launched. Probes are intensifying but the white house says any insinuation of possible contacts between trump associates and Russia is a witch-hunt. What's your view? An investigation obviously it will be launched. What's unsettling to put it mildly about the stories today are that one of the people or two of the people enlisted by the white house to try to knock down the stories are the heads, the Republican heads of the senate and house intelligence committees and those would be the bodies doing the investigations unless they set up a separate commission which they've said they don't want to do, that they want the intelligence committees to do the investigation. Well, if the white house already has the chairs saying there's no story here, what kind of investigation does that become? Matt. Well, in the land of oz sometimes you do find a witch in a witch-hunt and I think -- it's been a cloud hanking over Donald Trump for his entirety of his campaign and obviously we know that from our intelligence agencies Russia was involved in hacking into our election and in releasing information that affected our election in some way. Donald Trump and his people, there's relationships that exist so the senate and house need to investigate this and we'll see over time what all is involved. Finally the Democrats gathered today to elect a new party chair, Hillary Clinton's been cheering them on from the sidelines in a slick new video released yesterday and seems like the choice the party faces whether to go into all-out war mode with trump or as many are demanding or whether to find areas where they can cooperate so, cokie, let me start with you. What's the better strategy for the Democrats. I don't think they have a whole lot of choice here. I think, you know, the Republicans said all through the campaign nothing brings you together like winning, which we saw yesterday with trump and CPAC. Nothing divides you more than losing and that's where the Democrats are. They're very divided. Everybody blaming everybody else for their loss. But the grass roots have taken over and want to be active. It's instructive that the person that the leaders. The party have chosen to respond to the president on Tuesday is former governor of Kentucky Brashear who is very much a moderate. I'm not sure how that's going to play with the democratic base. And, Matt, do you want to follow up on that? Sure, I think the Democrats would be much better positioned, yes, create a resist fans to whatever they don't like but be thoughtful about it but in the end the problem for them isn't Donald Trump and the Republicans. The problem for them is their brand, their own brand and own candidates that don't seem to have a capacity to connect with the American public and especially those industrial midwest states and electing a chairperson in this is like saying it will solve their problem is a little like saying the head of marketing is the reason why the cubs won. It wasn't the reason why the cubs won. They won because they had players. The Democrats need to get perfect players. Perfect way to end it. Always about sports. I don't even know much about sports and got that one. Thank you very much both of you. We really appreciate it. All you need to know is the cubs won the world series. All right, cokie and Matt, thank you. A deadly shooting near

